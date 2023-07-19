Morning Checkup: Clifton-Fine Hospital Capital Campaign

Morning Checkup: Clifton-Fine Hospital Capital Campaign
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clifton-Fine Hospital is kicking off a capital campaign.

Hospital CEO Dierdra Sorrell says the goal is to build a state-of-the-art emergency department.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan Health’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The hospital has a state Health Department grant for $4.65 million, but construction costs have gone up and it needs about another $1 million to get the project off the ground.

To donate or learn more, email foundation@cfhis.org, call 315-848-8043, or visit samaritanhealth.com/clifton-fine-hospital.

