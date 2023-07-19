Parking vs. planters: Watertown property owner speaks out

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Key Bank building co-owner Bobby Ferris says he’s disappointed that Watertown City Council tabled the decision to restore some parking spaces that were replaced by concrete planters.

The planters have been a hot topic among city leaders in the last few weeks and their future is still up in the air.

A majority of the city council agreed a few weeks ago that the best plan of action was to remove the boxes and bring back two angled, ADA-accessible parking spaces.

It would cost the city almost $40,000.

But on Monday night, a resolution to implement the change was tabled due to council having mixed feelings over the issue.

“What do you do for the next person that says well, I bought this building and now you are putting curbs here and I don’t want them. So now you are going to end up chasing your tail on everything,” said Mayor Jeff Smith.

In response to their decision to table discussions, Ferris said in a statement, “If City Council truly wanted to make walking Downtown a pleasant experience, they would protect the reason people come Downtown, the local small businesses.”

Council Member Cliff Olney says he agrees with Ferris but says the city also needs more aesthetics in downtown.

He says he needs more information before he says yes or no.

“I can’t make a decision on something that I don’t understand and that is where I am. So I want a clear understanding of what they are planning to do, what the suggestion was, and what would be okay with the developers,” he said.

Council Member Lisa Ruggiero says she has heard from people on both sides and looks forward to further discussions with council and interim city attorney Todd Bullard, who has advised council to not remove the planters.

Council members Sarah Compo Pierce and Patrick Hickey could not be reached for comment.

Ferris is hopeful that council will decide to bring the spots back when this resolution can be brought back up again at its August 7 meeting.

