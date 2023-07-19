Police identify driver in tractor-trailer crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police have identified the driver in Tuesday’s tractor-trailer crash in the town of Rutland.

He is 70-year-old James Frizzell of Carthage.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on O’Dell Road (also known as Odell Road) near Knapp Road.

According to troopers, Frizzell was driving a tanker truck containing liquid manure when the rig left the road, went down an embankment, overturned, and struck a tree and utility pole.

Fizzell was trapped in the cab.

The Rutland Fire Department had to use the jaws of life to free him from the wreckage.

Frizzell was airlifted by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.

