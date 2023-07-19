Rapids fall to Albany Dutchmen

Watertown Rapids
By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids hosted the Albany Dutchmen Tuesday.

The visitors built a 4-0 lead by scoring 2 in the first and 2 in the second.

- The Dutchmen were looking to put another runner in scoring position, but Quinten Perilli throws the runner out at second.

- Bottom of the second: Gaetan Grandelli singles up the middle, driving in the Rapids’ first run of the game. It’s now 4-1 with Albany on top.

- Pranav Sundar singles to left putting runners at first and second but they would be left stranded.

Albany goes on to beat Watertown 6-4.

