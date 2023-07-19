Sunny & warm (& no smoke!)

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With both temperatures and dewpoint in the 50s, the day was off to a cool and not-so-humid start.

And the best thing perhaps is the lack of smoke from Canadian wildfires.

It will be clear and sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be another cool night. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

It will be hot and muggy on Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Showers are likely off and on for Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be sunny and in the upper 70s on Sunday.

Monday will be sunny and in the mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain on Tuesday, Highs will be in the mid-50s.

