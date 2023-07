WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the region tonight. Expect the smoke to clear out late. Lows will be in the upper 50′s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70′s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 80′s.

Showers are likely on Friday.

