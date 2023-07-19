Sweet corn harvest almost here

Sweet corn
Sweet corn(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - It’s not quite ready to reap in Jefferson County, but sweet corn is coming.

“I come up from Florida every year. It’s one of the first things I like to get when I get up here if I can,” said corn-lover David Lau.

The crop has captured hearts and become a staple of summer cuisine. At Watertown’s weekly farmers market, vendors like Bush Gardens are eagerly anticipating the harvest. They say the corn’s quality keeps improving year after year.

“They’ve come out with the super sweets, the augmented super sweets. It’s just amazing. It keeps its sugar content longer so sweet corn is amazing,” said Bush Gardens co-owner Loren Bush.

Bush is expecting to start picking sweet corn as early as the first week of August, and thanks to the weather it should be a bountiful season.

“Last year was a real good season. Now that we’ve gotten the rain we’ve needed, at least on our farm, it’ll be a good year,” said Bush.

If you can’t wait to pick up some sweet corn, Overton Farm in Adams has plenty. Its current supply comes from Cicero, but owner Sandy Overton says he’ll be harvesting sweet corn come next week.

“Our sweet corn will be ready in about 7 or 8 days. It looks like it will be a real big crop this year,” he said.

Like the folks at Watertown’s farmer’s market, Overton is also expecting 2023 to be a great summer for sweet corn.

“We’ve had rain every week for quite a while so it’s going really good right now. We expect a very good size crop,” he said.

With a bountiful harvest on the horizon, folks only have to keep their appetites in check for a few more weeks.

