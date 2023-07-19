Terrance ready to fulfill pro dreams

Terrance ready to fulfill pro dreams
By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - A north country hockey player is ready to start fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing in the National Hockey League.

Carey Terrance Jr. was the 59th overall pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the recent NHL entry draft.

At a press conference at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino, Terrance said it was a long journey from the beginning to now.

He tried to savor the moment and not get too excited when the announcement came.

Then it began to sink in for the talented hockey player.

A Massena native, Zach Begosian, was among the first to reach out to Terrance.

The whole Akwesasne Mohawk Nation is certainly proud of Terrance’s accomplishment of being drafted.

Terrance now begins his next step of playing in the National Hockey League.

