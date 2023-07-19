Too many animals, not enough barn space affects competition at fair

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - At the Lewis County Fair, the barns are full - so many competitors bringing their animals in‚ trying to win a blue ribbon.

For many, showing time is the moment they have been waiting for all year long.

“I’ve been showing for about eight or nine years. I’ve been doing it ever since I was old enough to,” said Abigail Nortz, who’s showing her cow at the fair.

“I’ve been showing for about seven years. We have a small farm; we only have three cows on it,” said Adah Boliver, Nortz’s friend and competitor.

The girls prepared their cows for months to show them at the fair this year.

And they aren’t alone. The barns are full - so much so that some competitors will have to wait until next year to try to win.

“Things are always changing and people age out from the 4-H program so next year I’m sure we will have more room, and we can have other people join us in the horse program; people can join us with their goats,” said Michele Ledoux, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County executive director.

Morgan Nortz was able to enter with her horse; she has been showing Manny for 8 years now.

“We show two different disciplines. We show English and Western, and we do a little jumping a little gaming, and we try to make the most out of the fair,” she said.

Around 150 cows were shown on Wednesday. Sheep and goats will be shown Thursday and Friday. And horses will be shown all week long.

