2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Two New York City residents were charged with drug possession following a traffic stop in the village of Potsdam on Tuesday.

Village police say 28-year-old Janay Chambers of Brooklyn was driving a vehicle they pulled over after it failed to maintain its lane turning onto Elm Street from Market Street.

A St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was called in and alerted to drugs in the vehicle, police say, and a search located narcotics and paraphernalia.

Chambers and a passenger, 34-year-old Tyrece Franklin of Averne, N.Y. in Queens, were each charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Chambers was also ticketed for third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, illegal window tint, and improper left turn.

They were arraigned in Norfolk town court and jailed without bail.

