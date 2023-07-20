2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

Janay Chambers and Tyrece Franklin
Janay Chambers and Tyrece Franklin(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Two New York City residents were charged with drug possession following a traffic stop in the village of Potsdam on Tuesday.

Village police say 28-year-old Janay Chambers of Brooklyn was driving a vehicle they pulled over after it failed to maintain its lane turning onto Elm Street from Market Street.

A St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was called in and alerted to drugs in the vehicle, police say, and a search located narcotics and paraphernalia.

Chambers and a passenger, 34-year-old Tyrece Franklin of Averne, N.Y. in Queens, were each charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Chambers was also ticketed for third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, illegal window tint, and improper left turn.

They were arraigned in Norfolk town court and jailed without bail.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Crash kills Ogdensburg man, critically injures his father
Crash
1 person extricated in crash that shuts down a 5 mile stretch of Route 11 in the Town of Gouverneur
Fire at LDR Motion Systems
Fire destroys St. Lawrence County manufacturing facility
Ives Hill Country Club
Exclusive: Johnson buys Ives Hill Country Club
Tractor-trailer crash in the town of Rutland
Man airlifted to hospital after crashing tractor-trailer

Latest News

Potsdam Police Department
Man charged in domestic incident
The Watertown Rapids faced the Boonville Lumberjacks at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Wednesday...
Rapids take on Boonville
Zoe Griffith, a 16-year-old from Gouverneur, came away with a national championship this past...
Gouverneur wrestler takes crown in national competition
Wake Up Weather
Plenty of sunshine