2nd prize Powerball ticket sold in Clayton, NY Lottery says
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Clayton Wednesday, you might want to check your numbers.
The New York Lottery reported a second prize-winning ticket was sold at Sliders Food Mart.
Guessing all five numbers — but not the Powerball — cinched the ticket holder $1 million. This comes after the Powerball reached a jackpot of over $1 billion Wednesday.
A jackpot winning ticket was sold in California.
