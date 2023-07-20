2nd prize Powerball ticket sold in Clayton, NY Lottery says

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Clayton Wednesday, you might want to check your numbers.

The New York Lottery reported a second prize-winning ticket was sold at Sliders Food Mart.

Guessing all five numbers — but not the Powerball — cinched the ticket holder $1 million. This comes after the Powerball reached a jackpot of over $1 billion Wednesday.

A jackpot winning ticket was sold in California.

