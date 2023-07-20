Building destroyed by fire was one of Parishville’s largest

TOWN OF PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday’s fire in Parishville destroyed one of the largest buildings in the town.

First Assistant Chief Jeff McGregor of the Parishville Fire Department says the building along County Route 58 was a former sawmill and was 17,000 square feet.

It was being used by LDR Motion Systems, which makes machines like plasma tables and tube and pipe cutters.

When firefighters arrived on the scene Wednesday afternoon, they found the building engulfed in flames and the walls eventually caved in.

McGregor says no one was there at the time of the blaze and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Company officials have declined comment.

The fire department said it wishes to thank LeBerge & Curtis in Cantonn for bringing in an excavator used to extinguish the flames.

