WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be a “Celebration of Life” for Sally Porter on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the V.F.W. in Gouverneur from 11:00 am-2:00 pm. Sally passed July 3rd and now joins her husband, Mohan, to be buried together. Please come and join us as we reminisce about Sally and Mohan.

