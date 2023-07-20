Coyote Moon Vineyards to host classic car and wine show

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Coyote Moon Vineyards will host its 12th annual Classic Cars and Classic Wine Show on Saturday. It’s the second year the event is raising funds for the Peyton Lane S. Morse Legacy Foundation.

Vanessa Coleman of Coyote Moon Vineyards and Stacy Snyder-Morse, Peyton’s mother, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch their interview above.

The family-friendly event is coming up on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the vineyard at 17371 East Line Road in Clayton.

It will feature classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles. There will be wine, food and vendors.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the foundation, which, among other things, supports local fire departments with training, equipment and repairs.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.