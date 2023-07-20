Cyrus E. “Cy” Jones, 75, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services with Military Honors for Cyrus E. “Cy” Jones, 75, a resident of 55 Mill Road, Norfolk, will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk with Rev. Judith VanKennen presiding.  Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Sunday from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral.  Cy passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the Albany Medical Center after a brief stay with family at his side.

Cy is survived by his wife of 36 years, Rene, Norfolk; his children, Autumn Delosh, Norwood; Harry and Amy Sessions, Norwood; Joel Sessions, Norfolk and Wade and Mariah Sessions, Norfolk; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Katheryn McGregor, Mississippi as well as several nieces and nephews.  Cy was pre-deceased by his parents, a daughter, Freedom Sessions, his two brothers, Marvin “Mojo” and John Jones and two sisters, Edria Shantie and Victoria LaComb.

Born in Potsdam, NY on September 3, 1947 to the late Edgar “Eddie” and Ianthia Monroe Jones, Cy graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 1966.  He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War and was engaged with the 25th Infantry Division TET 67- TET 68, where he earned a Purple Heart.  Upon his return home from service, Cy worked for General Services Administration as Lead Line Mechanic for over 25 years, retiring at the Alcan, Alaska,  Port of Entry in 2004.  He married Rene S. Mathous on December 20, 1986.  He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, the VFW and the Amvets.  Cy was also involved with the Mason’s, here in Norwood where he was a past Master as well in Alaska as well.  He was an avid outdoorsman as he loved hunting and fishing.  One of his proudest moments was when he coached Little League Baseball, taking his team to the Jr. Little League World Series in Cooperstown in 1995.  His team took 2nd place, losing in extra innings.  He was still proud of all they accomplished.  Memorial Donations in Cy’s memory can be made to any Veteran’s Organization or to the Norfolk Rod and Gun Club and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family

