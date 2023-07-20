Cyrus E. “Cy” Jones, 75, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Cyrus E. “Cy” Jones, 75, a resident of 55 Mill Road, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. Jones passed away Tuesday morning at the Albany Medical Center with family at his side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Cyrus E. “Cy” Jones.

