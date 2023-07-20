Donald J. Moser, 92, formerly Croghan

Donald J. Moser, 92, formerly of William Street, died Monday evening, July 17, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital, with family at his side (Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Donald J. Moser, 92, formerly of William Street, died Monday evening, July 17, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital, with family at his side. He most recently has been residing at the Home for Humanity, East Road, Lowville.

Donald was born on May 16, 1931 in town of Croghan the son of the late Jacob R. and Katie (Steinman) Moser. He attended school at Beaver River High School. He married Arletha M. Mayer on June 9, 1955 at Lowville Mennonite Church with Rev. Lloyd Boshart presiding. He was a life long dairy farmer and maple sugar maker. Donald and Arletha made their home on the Moser homestead, a 4th generation family dairy farm, in the town of Croghan. They moved to William Street, Croghan, in 1993.

Donald was a member of the Croghan Mennonite Church, he enjoyed wood working, and was a member of the NY Maple Producers.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Arletha, their children and spouses, Merlin R. (Charlene) Moser of Croghan; Teresa Moser (Phillip S. Rempel) of Albany, OR; Steven D. (Jeanette) Moser of Croghan; Janice M. (Timothy) Bush of Lowville; Clinton L. (Sherri) Moser of Oneida, KY; his daughter-in-law, Susan D. Moser of Deer River; 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter; his sister, Claire Moser of Croghan.

Donald is predeceased by his son, Willard J. Moser, his great grandson, Ezekiel Joseph Moser, and his half sister, Mildred Moshier.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Croghan Mennonite Church with Pastors Paul Mast and Bruce Roggie officiating. Private family burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Thursday, July 20th at the church from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

Memorials in Donald’s name may be made to: MCC PO Box 500 Akron PA 17501-0500, https://donate.mcc.org/ or MDS, 583 Airport Rd., Lititz, PA 17543, https://mds.org/

On-line condolences may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.