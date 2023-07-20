Donald Vann, Sr., 78, of Adams

Donald Vann, Sr., passed away Tuesday, July 18th at Albany Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Donald Vann, Sr., passed away Tuesday, July 18th at Albany Medical Center. He was 78 years old.

Memorial service for Don will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 25th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery following the service. A calling hour will be held at 11:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Don was born in Watertown, NY the son to the late Eric and Esther Schuyler Vann, Sr. He attended school locally. He worked for several years as a supervisor for Ribstone Silo in Lacona, NY.

Surviving are his children, Donald (Rene) Vann, Jr., Lorraine; Richard Vann, Adams; Nancy (Steven) Fowler, Lorraine; Gail (Garry) Jones, Henderson; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by the mother of his children, Linda May Vann, his second wife, Bella Mae, brother, Eric Vann, Jr., and his sister, Francis Hutchinson.

Don enjoyed, fishing, hunting, trapping, and working on projects around the house.

