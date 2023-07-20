From a farm to your table

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - It’s not just picking up food. It’s about having the chance to learn how to grow it yourself and cook it.

Cornell Cooperative Extension in Canton wants more low-income families to take part in the SNAP-Ed Farm to Community program.

It happens on Thursdays on State Route 310, where people who receive food benefits, or the SNAP program, can show up, learn about the fresh food they are buying, and realize it comes from a local farm.

“What’s nice is that they’re getting something from a local producer. And that local producer, they can meet, they can talk to, they can find out how they grow their produce and it’s not something that has been shipped across the country. It’s right here in St. Lawrence County,” said Wanda Collins, senior nutritionist, Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Collins reminds people they can use their SNAP benefits at local farmers markets as well.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.