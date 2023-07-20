Fort Drum officially welcomes new garrison commander

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new garrison commander at Fort Drum.

During a change of command ceremony Thursday, Col. Matthew Myer took over the position held for the last two years by Col. James Zacchino Jr.

“Serving here has been like serving at home with family and friends. It was an incredible experience. I mean, I had people that work with me that sat next to me in English class, so not a typical experience for a garrison commander or anybody in the Army,” said Zacchino.

The garrison commander oversees the day-to-day business of the installation. During his tenure, Zacchino managed more than $400 million. He also worked hand in hand with several north country community leaders.

Meanwhile, Myer says he looks forward to serving thousands of soldiers, their families, and the civilian workforce at Fort Drum, and also building a relationship with the north country.

“The Myer family is excited to be part of your community. We want to continue to be a great asset for Fort Drum, continue to make it such a great interaction between the Fort Drum garrison and all the communities in the north country.”

He says he got some advice from Zacchino.

“Just how do you have a community that is safe where they live, that people can enjoy where they live, and that they have all the services that really help them thrive, especially in light of all the deployments that 10th Mountain Division undertakes,” said Myer.

Zacchino will serve at Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia next as the deputy quartermaster commandant. Myer is arriving from the Army War College in Pennsylvania, bringing a 22-year career as an infantry officer.

