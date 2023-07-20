Gene G. Gilbo, 52 of Calcium, NY, husband of Samantha Gilbo passed away Wednesday July 12, 2023 unexpectedly at his home. (Funeral Home)

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Gene G. Gilbo, 52 of Calcium, NY, husband of Samantha Gilbo passed away Wednesday July 12, 2023 unexpectedly at his home. Gene was born January 31, 1971 in Watertown, NY to Susan Gilbo, whom later married his father Bruce Ball. He was educated at Watertown and Indian River school districts.

Gene worked for several companies after his education, to include: Samaritan Medical Center (SMC), Seaway Lanes, Chapin Watermatics and later began his maintenance career working at Madison Barracks, Sackets Harbor, Eagle Ridge Village, Evans Mills and Husky Property Management of Watertown. Gene worked for United Group of Companies for the past 20 years and his current position at the time of death was Area Maintenance Supervisor of Parkstead Properties. Among his many other accomplishments was: as a teenager he worked as a counselor for Watertown Parks and Recreation Summer Youth Program and in 2016 he became an ordained minister through Universal Life Church and performed multiple wedding ceremonies for loved ones.

Gene and Samantha met in 1990 while both employed by SMC and later married on August 16, 1997. Gene loved listening to music, having a few beers, cookouts, camping, kayaking, concerts and spending time with family and friends. He dedicated his free time to home projects and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Throughout his life Gene was a loving, passionate, charitable and selfless man.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Samantha and children: Leslie Gilbo, CariAnn Pickert both of Watertown, Harley Colvin-Fritz and James Gilbo both of Calcium and 10 grandchildren: Carter, Cooper, Kaysen, Kamrie, Kamdin, Addilyn, Evander, Haven, Rhiot and Amelia, his mother, Susan Ball and 4 sisters: Amy Guadalupe, Jennifer Ball, Jeanne Chouinard and Christy Ball and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Bruce Ball.

Calling hours are Monday, July 24, 3:00 to 7:00PM. The funeral will be Tuesday, July 25 at 11:00AM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Smith from the First Baptist Church officiating. The family will have a celebration of life at their residence Tuesday following funeral services.

Memorial contributions can be made to Jefferson County SPCA. Online condolences to the family can be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

