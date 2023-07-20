Gouverneur wrestler takes crown in national competition

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - There’s a wrestler from northern New York who just won a national championship.

Zoe Griffith is a 16-year-old from Gouverneur who’s looking forward to her junior season in high school.

She’s an easy-going person — except on the wrestling mat.

This 138-pound dynamo won a national championship in girls’ wrestling this past weekend, a fact that’s still settling in on the young athlete.

She was confident she would do well at a tournament that featured 740 wrestlers from around the country.

Older twin sisters Rikki and Randi are amateur boxers. Zoe started out training in the ring but found the wrestling mat more to her liking.

Zoe Griffith has more goals that she would like to accomplish, goals that she would like to see come true before graduating from high school.

She’s a trailblazer of sorts for girls’ wrestling. She sees participation for girls growing.

Hopefully, she’ll see all her dreams come true.

