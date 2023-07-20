Introducing the North Country Short Track Mountain Bike Series

North Country Short Track Mountain Bike Series
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a series of events for mountain bike enthusiasts coming up called the North Country Short Track Mountain Bike Series,

Chairperson Allen Cooper and Calvin Campany, president of the Adirondack Foothills Cycling Club, talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The series runs July 23 and August 6 at the Osceola Ski and Sport Resort and August 13 and August 20 at the Oswegatchie Educational Center. Racing starts at 8:30 a.m. on each of those four Sundays.

Within each event are three events for children and three for adults. Proceeds will go to forming a kids’ team for next year.

Entry fees are $35 for adults and $15 for kids. There’s also a free lap for kids.

Register and find out more at adkfoothillscyclingclub.org.

