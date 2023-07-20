Joané L. Humphries, 75, of Star Lake

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joané L. Humphries, age 75, of Star Lake, NY, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Harrisville.

Joané was predeceased by her mother and father, Lucille and Ken Twitchell. She is survived by her brother, Lowell Twitchell and his wife, Pat; her husband, Carl Humphries; children, Michael Cossette and wife, Sharon, Mimi Underhill and husband, Billy, and Carol Bonbrake; and grandchildren, Connie Deshong and husband, Toby, Jeffery Bonbrake and wife, Meghan, Angelica Bonbrake and spouse, Zach, Cody Underhill, Jaimie Underhill, and Carla Ingham. She is also survived by childhood bestfriend, Terri Zbick.

Joané was born on August 23, 1947. She was a graduate of Wayne Central School and sang one of their school songs, “We are Wayne Central Girls,” up to her final days. Mrs. Humphries worked for the Clifton-Fine Hospital from the early 2000′s until her retirement in 2018. She raised her four children and two grandchildren and was greatly involved with all of her grandkids: they were fire within her soul.

Joané was loved deeply by all of her family and will be greatly missed. She was our Mom, Mamason, Nanapunkerdunker, and best friend.

