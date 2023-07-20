Lace up for the Tibbetts Point Run

Tibbetts Point Run
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Tibbetts Point Run in Cape Vincent is this weekend.

Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf Rork says the entire race takes place along the scenic St. Lawrence River.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Today (Thursday, July 20) is the last day to register online at capevincent.org/tpr. The window closes at 9 p.m. Early registrations costs $45.

You can also register the day of the race for $50.

The race starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the village green.

There are 5K and 10K runs and a 1K color run for children.

There will also be a kid zone with a bouncy house, face painting, and arts and crafts. Nonprofits will be set up to promote health and wellness.

