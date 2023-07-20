Lewis County Fair offers ‘sensory zones’ for kids and adults

By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 20, 2023
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new addition to this year’s Lewis County Fair: a safe space in a high-energy environment.

“I think we’ve spent, like, three hours here since the beginning of the week,” said fairgoer Elizabeth Christman.

Colt’s Corner is a spot where kids and adults can go to take a break from the sights and sounds of the Lewis County Fair.

“I was so excited to see it was here,” said Christman.

In collaboration with Lewis County Public Health, the fair is offering what it calls “sensory zones” for the first time.

“They can come and play with sensory items. We have sensory bottles, different textured things, smelly things, we have headphones donated by Kelberman Center if they just need quiet. We have a fan usually running too,” said Rachel Lisk, fair manager.

Another stop is Laney’s Lane where kids can get the wiggles out.

“We have a chalk obstacle course on the ground with different things to do,” said Lisk.

Both locations are named after Lewis County kids. Laney is fighting cancer. Colt has autism spectrum disorder and sensory processing disorder.

“To just recognize all kids of Lewis County because that is for (ages) 1 to 100,” said Lisk.

And there’s one more stop, a sensory story walk.

Lisk is glad to report all of the areas are being put to use.

“I’m really excited. I didn’t know how it was going to go over. I was hopeful we were going to see some kids in here and it’s nice to see it’s being used,” said Lisk.

Colt’s Corner, the story walk, and Laney’s Lane will be available for kids and adults during the rest of the fair.

