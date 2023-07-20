Linda Lou Sedlock, 79, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Linda Lou Sedlock, 79, of Elkhart, IN passed away in her sleep on Monday, November 21, 2022 at East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation in Indiana.

Linda married Steve Sedlock in 1964 at Camp Lejeune, NC. They resided in Sneads Ferry, NC for 22 years, where they raised their 2 sons. Linda worked at Edge Water in Sneads Ferry, NC for several years. She returned back to Elkhart in 1987, she worked at Polytron Electronics in Elkhart. Linda and Steve’s marriage ended in 1989 but they have always remained friends.

Linda leaves behind her sons Stephen Sedlock IV and Michael (Kristie) Sedlock; four grandson, Nicholas, Josh, Seth and Cameron and granddaughter, little girl Avery; two great-grandsons Emmett and Aiden; her sister Patricia Ager; sister-in-law Lois E. Coney; the father of her children and her friend Steve Sedlock III. Linda had many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, she will be dearly missed. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Myrtle Coney and her brother Gene Coney.

A graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Massena on Friday July 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are under the care of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.