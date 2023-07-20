Linda Lou Sedlock, 79, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Linda Lou Sedlock, 79, of Elkhart, IN passed away in her sleep on Monday, November 21, 2022 at East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation in Indiana.

Linda married Steve Sedlock in 1964 at Camp Lejeune, NC. They resided in Sneads Ferry, NC for 22 years, where they raised their 2 sons.  Linda worked at Edge Water in Sneads Ferry, NC for several years. She returned back to Elkhart in 1987, she worked at Polytron Electronics in Elkhart.  Linda and Steve’s marriage ended in 1989 but they have always remained friends.

Linda leaves behind her sons Stephen Sedlock IV and Michael (Kristie) Sedlock; four grandson, Nicholas, Josh, Seth and Cameron and granddaughter, little girl Avery; two great-grandsons Emmett and Aiden; her sister Patricia Ager; sister-in-law Lois E. Coney; the father of her children and her friend Steve Sedlock III. Linda had many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, she will be dearly missed. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Myrtle Coney and her brother Gene Coney.

A graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Massena on Friday July 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are under the care of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Phillip G. Lewis, 66, of Canton died on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at his home. He had been in...
Phillip G. Lewis, 66, of Canton
Gene G. Gilbo, 52 of Calcium, NY, husband of Samantha Gilbo passed away Wednesday July 12, 2023...
Gene G. Gilbo, 52, of Calcium
Candles
Cyrus E. “Cy” Jones, 75, of Norfolk
Russell Charles Booth, age 72, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 19, 2023.
Russell Charles Booth, 72, of Gouverneur

Obituaries

Candles
Ute M. Gonio, 72, Gouverneur
Candles
Celebration of Life for Sally Porter
Donald J. Moser, 92, formerly of William Street, died Monday evening, July 17, 2023 at Lewis...
Donald J. Moser, 92, formerly Croghan
Corn stalks recover after being flattened
Flattened corn bouncing back
Cow showing competition
Too many animals, not enough barn space affects competition at fair
A downtown Watertown property owner wants parking spaces in front of his building restored -...
Parking vs. planters: Watertown property owner speaks out