Mabel Elizabeth Monica, 80, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mabel Elizabeth Monica, age 80, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home in...
Mabel Elizabeth Monica, age 80, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.(Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mabel Elizabeth Monica, age 80, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

A graveside service will be held privately by the family.

Mabel enjoyed playing her guitar and singing.

She is survived by three sons, Arthur (Tammy) Carista, Michael (Kathy) Claflin, and Steven Carista and his partner Wendy Dyer, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She is also survived by eight sisters and brothers, Pearl (Harry) Crowell, Thomas (Patricia) Dery, Debra (Robert) Fatcheric, Lary Dery, Rod Dery, Linda Moore, Bonnie Stewart, and Harry Dery Jr.

Mabel was predeceased by her parents, Harry Dery and Mary Douglas, a sister, Patricia Roth, a brother, Joseph Dery, and a son, Frederick Carista.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

There’s a new addition to this year’s Lewis County Fair: a safe space in a high-energy...
Lewis County Fair offers ‘sensory zones’ for kids and adults
Donald Vann, Sr., passed away Tuesday, July 18th at Albany Medical Center.
Donald Vann, Sr., 78, of Adams
Tricia Lynn Johnson, 41, of Glen Park, NY, passed away on July 17, 2023 following a brief...
Tricia Lynn Johnson, 41, of Glen Park
Candles
Joané L. Humphries, 75, of Star Lake

Obituaries

Cyrus E. “Cy” Jones passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the Albany Medical Center after a...
Cyrus E. “Cy” Jones, 75, of Norfolk
Col. Matthew Myer
Fort Drum officially welcomes new garrison commander
Cornell Cooperative Extension in Canton wants more low-income families to take part in the...
From a farm to your table
Members of Teamsters Local 687 held a practice strike in front of the UPS facility in Watertown...
UPS workers in Watertown demonstrate willingness to strike if contract talks fall through
Massena Volunteer Fire Department
Massena Fire Department prepares for emergencies at liquid hydrogen facility
Fire at LDR Motion Systems
Building destroyed by fire was one of Parishville’s largest