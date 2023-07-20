Mabel Elizabeth Monica, 80, of Watertown

Mabel Elizabeth Monica, age 80, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mabel Elizabeth Monica, age 80, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

A graveside service will be held privately by the family.

Mabel enjoyed playing her guitar and singing.

She is survived by three sons, Arthur (Tammy) Carista, Michael (Kathy) Claflin, and Steven Carista and his partner Wendy Dyer, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She is also survived by eight sisters and brothers, Pearl (Harry) Crowell, Thomas (Patricia) Dery, Debra (Robert) Fatcheric, Lary Dery, Rod Dery, Linda Moore, Bonnie Stewart, and Harry Dery Jr.

Mabel was predeceased by her parents, Harry Dery and Mary Douglas, a sister, Patricia Roth, a brother, Joseph Dery, and a son, Frederick Carista.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.