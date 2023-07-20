Man charged in domestic incident
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man faces charges stemming from a domestic incident.
Police in Potsdam say 46-year-old Christopher Deshane was arrested following several complains about a man and woman having a domestic dispute on Maple Street on Tuesday.
Deshane was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, disorderly conduct, and second-degree harassment.
He was arraigned in Potsdam town court and released. A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.
