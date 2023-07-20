Man charged in domestic incident

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man faces charges stemming from a domestic incident.

Police in Potsdam say 46-year-old Christopher Deshane was arrested following several complains about a man and woman having a domestic dispute on Maple Street on Tuesday.

Deshane was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, disorderly conduct, and second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned in Potsdam town court and released. A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.

