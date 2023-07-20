Man charged in domestic incident

Potsdam Police Department
Potsdam Police Department(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man faces charges stemming from a domestic incident.

Police in Potsdam say 46-year-old Christopher Deshane was arrested following several complains about a man and woman having a domestic dispute on Maple Street on Tuesday.

Deshane was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, disorderly conduct, and second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned in Potsdam town court and released. A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Crash kills Ogdensburg man, critically injures his father
Crash
1 person extricated in crash that shuts down a 5 mile stretch of Route 11 in the Town of Gouverneur
Fire at LDR Motion Systems
Fire destroys St. Lawrence County manufacturing facility
Ives Hill Country Club
Exclusive: Johnson buys Ives Hill Country Club
Tractor-trailer crash in the town of Rutland
Man airlifted to hospital after crashing tractor-trailer

Latest News

Janay Chambers and Tyrece Franklin
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
The Watertown Rapids faced the Boonville Lumberjacks at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Wednesday...
Rapids take on Boonville
Zoe Griffith, a 16-year-old from Gouverneur, came away with a national championship this past...
Gouverneur wrestler takes crown in national competition
Wake Up Weather
Plenty of sunshine