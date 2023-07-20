Massena man faces burglary, grand larceny charges

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 33-year-old Massena man is accused of burglarizing a home and stealing tools and a paintball gun worth more than $1,000.

State police charged David Clark on Wednesday with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny.

He was arrested in connection with a burglary complaint from September 28, 2021 on Trippany Road in the town of Massena.

Troopers said their investigation found that Clark entered the home without permission and stole property, including tools and a paintball gun.

Clark was arraigned in Massena Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.

