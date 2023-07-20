New study finds teen suicide rates dropped during COVID-19 school shutdowns

FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the...
FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the study Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.(WGAL via CNN Newsource, file)
By WGAL Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found rates of teen suicide and suicide attempts were at their lowest when schools were shut down during the pandemic.

Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the study Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Data was analyzed from more than 73,000 emergency department visits and hospitalizations between 2016 and 2021.

Teen suicidality incidents include those of self-harm, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts.

The authors found the number of incidents increased nationally between 2016 and 2019, but they fell when school systems were basically shut down across the country in 2020.

When classes returned in 2021 the rate not only rebounded, it increased beyond what was expected.

Researchers believe interventions during the peak months of April and October could help protect against seasonal increases.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or dial 911 in case of emergency.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Crash kills Ogdensburg man, critically injures his father
Crash
1 person extricated in crash that shuts down a 5 mile stretch of Route 11 in the Town of Gouverneur
Fire at LDR Motion Systems
Fire destroys St. Lawrence County manufacturing facility
Ives Hill Country Club
Exclusive: Johnson buys Ives Hill Country Club
Tractor-trailer crash in the town of Rutland
Man airlifted to hospital after crashing tractor-trailer

Latest News

Marijuana in New York state
Pot sales approved for events in New York after farmers complain there are too few dispensaries
North Country Short Track Mountain Bike Series
Introducing the North Country Short Track Mountain Bike Series
Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's...
Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland
Tibbetts Point Run
Lace up for the Tibbetts Point Run