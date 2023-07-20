Phillip G. Lewis, 66, of Canton died on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at his home. He had been in failing health. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Phillip G. Lewis, 66, of Canton died on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at his home. He had been in failing health.

Phillip was born June 9, 1957 in Canton, a son of the late Alfred and Isabel (Brown) Lewis. He attended Canton Central School. Phillip enjoyed tinkering with things, even though they may never get fixed. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping, being in the woods and being with his brother Alfred. Oh, and “His wrestling”.

Phillip is survived by his brother Gary Lewis; nieces Brooke Lewis, Kiersten Lewis (Denzel Freeman) and Quinn Lewis; nephews Mitchell and Bryan Lewis and by several cousins.

In addition to his parents Alfred and Isabel, he was predeceased by a sister, Monica Smith and by brothers, Alfred Lewis Jr., Raymond Lewis and Mitchell Lewis.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 beginning at 2:00 pm in the community rooms at 37 Riverside Drive, Canton. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Phillip G. Lewis are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

