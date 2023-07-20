WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be hot and humid today.

There will also be plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Rain starts overnight and Friday will have hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Because of the rain, there’s a flood watch for St. Lawrence County and points east from noon Friday until 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

It will be in the low 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Tuesday and mostly sunny on Wednesday.

