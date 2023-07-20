Rapids take on Boonville

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids hosted the Boonville Lumberjacks at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Wednesday night.

The Lumberjacks put up single runs in the second, third, and fourth and a big four spot in the fifth.

Watertown has a single run in the bottom of the fifth.

Boonville adds to its lead with a run in the seventh.

Boonville goes on to beat Watertown 10-3.

After an off day, the Rapids host the Lumberjacks once again Friday night at the fairgrounds. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

