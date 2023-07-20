Remington Museum celebrates 100 years

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg is celebrating its 100th year.

A reenactment was held on the museum’s front porch Wednesday afternoon.

Members from the community played the roles of their counterparts from 100 years ago and reenacted parts of the opening ceremony that was held in 1923.

Thank you to Melanie Flack for giving us video through Send It To 7.

