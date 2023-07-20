Remington Museum celebrates 100 years

Members of the community celebrated the 100th year of the Frederic Remington Art Museum by...
Members of the community celebrated the 100th year of the Frederic Remington Art Museum by reenacting the 1923 opening ceremony.(Screen shot of video by Melanie Flack via Send It To 7)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg is celebrating its 100th year.

A reenactment was held on the museum’s front porch Wednesday afternoon.

Members from the community played the roles of their counterparts from 100 years ago and reenacted parts of the opening ceremony that was held in 1923.

Thank you to Melanie Flack for giving us video through Send It To 7.

