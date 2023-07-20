Richard H. Cadieux, 93, of Ogdensburg

Richard H. Cadieux, age 93 of Ogdensburg passed away on Tuesday (July 18, 2023) at the Massena Rehab & Nursing Care Facility in Massena. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Richard H. Cadieux, age 93 of Ogdensburg will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday (July 25, 2023) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints on Route 37 in Ogdensburg with Branch President John Baretsky officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery.

Visitation will be held also on Tuesday at the church from 10:00am until the time of the service. Mr. Cadieux passed away on Tuesday (July 18, 2023) at the Massena Rehab & Nursing Care Facility in Massena.

He is survived by a special friend Roger Swank of Ogdensburg.

His parents William & Clara Cadieux, along with a brother William Cadieux and an infant sister predeceased him.

Richard was born on April 13, 1930 in Somerville MA, a son of William & Clara (Demers) Cadieux. He graduated from Somerville High School and entered the US Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.

After receiving his honorable discharge from the Army, Richard was employed at Pratt & Whitney as a laborer and Raytheon until his retirement. He enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, watching Western Movies and visiting with friends.

