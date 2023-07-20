Russell Charles Booth, 72, of Gouverneur

Russell Charles Booth, age 72, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 19, 2023. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Russell Charles Booth, age 72, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 19, 2023.

There will be a private memorial service held in the Community Room of Cambray Terrace. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Russell was born May 3, 1951 at Mercy Hospital in Watertown, NY to the late James and Ruth (Lavine) Booth. He graduated from Indian River Central School in 1970 and attended college at JCC in Watertown, NY.

Russell worked at the Wellesley Island Golf Course, for the Village of Antwerp and retired from Fort Drum in 2007.

He was a proud member of the Original Yanks Drum and Bugle Corp, Antwerp Fire Department, was on the Antwerp Library Board, and raised money for the Alzheimer’s Walks. Russell enjoyed giving of his time to others.

Russell’s favorite hobbies were reading, music, and collecting sports cards and comics.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Gouverneur Library, 60 Church St., Gouverneur NY 13642 or Alzheimer’s Association, 441 West Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse NY 13204.

