Ruth E. Pearson, 80, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ruth E. Pearson, age 80 of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday (July 24, 2023) at 11:00am at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Entombment will be at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 9:00am until service time. Mrs. Pearson passed away on Tuesday (July 18, 2023) at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving are her children David (Cheryl) Pearson of Lisbon, Brian (Becky) Pearson of San Antonio, Matthew (Tina) Pearson of Ogdensburg and Ellen (David) Roux of Amsterdam; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; four brothers Henry Wells of Constantia, Robert (Sue) Wells of Ogdensburg, Richard (Jean) Wells of Ogdensburg, Lauren (Sharon) Wells of Waddington; a sister Clair (Victor) Amo of King of Prussia along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Ruth was predeceased by her parents; her husband Charles; a brother Martin Wells and three sisters Mary Reed, Norma Vinch and Holly Brander.

She was born on March 27, 1943 in North Tonawanda NY, a daughter of Robert C. & Norma (Belling) Wells. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and was later married to Charles D. Pearson on May 5, 1962 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Ruth began her working career at Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg as an aid, and later became a stay at home Mom to raise her family. As the children grew, Ruth again returned to the work force in homecare and as a teacher assistant until the joy of babysitting her grandchildren.

Ruth enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, cooking, baking and spending time with her family. She was also a member of the Notre Dame Parish. Memorial contributions can be made to the Benedictine sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 31970 SH P, Clyde, MO 64432.

The Family of Ruth Pearson would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley for her care. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

