Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Our viewers share their photos

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We kick off this edition of Pics of the Week with our newest share space: Fair Season!

You can send in your carnival pics like Peter Kiff did of his wife working one of the booths at the Jefferson County Fair.

Kim Pritt spotted the coolest car on the road in Watertown: the Frankmobile.

Shawnia Thompson got caught in a hailstorm last Thursday in Lowville.

Bob Isaacs shared video from the Alexandra Bay Poker Run.

Lisa Stephenson has a five-pound bass caught on the Indian River in Theresa.

Finally, some adorable fawns were hanging out with their moms. Rodney Norman was kind enough to share his trail pictures with us here on Send It To 7.

Our galleries for Pics of the Week and Fair Season are below.

