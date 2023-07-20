Tricia Lynn Johnson, 41, of Glen Park

GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - Tricia Lynn Johnson, 41, of Glen Park, NY, passed away on July 17, 2023 following a brief illness.

She was born on August 15, 1981 daughter of Lynn L. and Mildred I. Johnson and Lanie L. Clark. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1999.  She worked various jobs in the local area and most recently for Current Applications in Watertown.

She enjoyed long drives, spending time around the water, fishing and spending time with family.

Among her survivors are her three children, Mackenzie Wagoner, Watertown, NY, Lucas Zehr, Glen Park, NY and Michael Zehr, Glen Park, NY; two adopted children, Skiler Gutierrez and Kaleb Gregory; a granddaughter, Octavia Rose Marie Lynn; three stepchildren, Kylie, Tayler and Jeffrey Zehr; her step mother, Mildred I. Johnson, Watertown, NY; four sisters, Jaimie (Bill) Knapp, Eaton, NY, Andrea (Jeff) Havener, Sumter, SC, Jody (Bill) Fancher, Stanford, NY, and Karen Seymour, Mocksville, NC; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is predeceased by her father Lynn L. Johnson and mother Lanie Clark.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 24 th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.  Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.

