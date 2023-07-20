UPS workers in Watertown demonstrate willingness to strike if contract talks fall through

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - They’re optimistic about upcoming contract negotiations, but they’re preparing for the worst.

Members of Teamsters Local 687 held a practice strike in front of the UPS facility in Watertown on Thursday.

“This is America. This is why you do what you do. This is our freedom. This is our right,” said Brian Hammond, president, Teamsters Local 687.

Nationwide, the Teamsters are in contract negotiation with UPS. Their demands include better treatment in the workplace, along with better wages, particularly in the case of part-time workers who they say receive inadequate pay.

“They need to belly up and they need to pay these people what they worth,” said Jeff Norman, business agent, Teamsters Local 687.

Another hot topic is workers’ treatment in a post-COVID World, especially after the corporation deemed them heroes amid the pandemic.

“When the pandemic ended and it came to compensating us, there was no money for us. Managers got bonuses, executives got bonuses. CEO increased their compensation package,” said Robert Manson, Teamsters Local 687.

Talks are set to resume next Wednesday. Hammond says that could be a good sign.

“Just the fact that they’re coming back to the table to talk some more, that gives me hope,” he said.

Although he is optimistic for next week, Hammond says his team is ready to act if its demands aren’t met during negotiations.

“This isn’t just a stage. This is the real deal. Practice picketing, that’s why we do it. They understand that this is their job, their future, so they’re here,” he said.

The deadline for a new contract is August 1. If UPS can’t come to an agreement with the union by then, the practice strike could become a real one.

