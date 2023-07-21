Children’s Home to offer foster parent info sessions

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County is hosting information sessions for people who are considering becoming foster parents.

Foster care program manager Megan Badour says there’s a need for foster parents in the north country.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The sessions are on July 26 and August 23 — both Wednesdays and both at 6 p.m. The sessions will be both in person and virtual.

You can contact the Children’s Home at chjc.org or by calling 315-955-9861.

