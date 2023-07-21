Colesante’s Tavern celebrates 90 years open

Serving Watertown legal drinks since 1933, Colesante’s Tavern on Factory Street is celebrating...
Serving Watertown legal drinks since 1933, Colesante’s Tavern on Factory Street is celebrating 90 years open this weekend.(wwny)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Serving Watertown legal drinks since 1933, Colesante’s Tavern on Factory Street is celebrating 90 years open this weekend.

The bar was the second in Watertown to get its liquor license after prohibition ended in 1933.

The original license still hangs on the wall.

Owner George Colesante has many decades worth of stories and says it’ll be a big celebration for his family and the community.

“I got bands coming, I got a DJ coming. I got my kids doing all the cooking. Man, I couldn’t do that. He’s out back, he’s going to have chicken wings, he’s got some special recipes,” said Colesante.

The celebration goes through Sunday, July 23rd.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janay Chambers and Tyrece Franklin
Potsdam police: 2 alleged drug traffickers had ‘sophisticated’ compartment to hide suspected cocaine
Powerball
2nd prize Powerball ticket sold in Clayton, 3rd prize sold in Watertown
Fire at LDR Motion Systems
Fire destroys St. Lawrence County manufacturing facility
Fatal crash
Crash kills Ogdensburg man, critically injures his father
Potsdam Police Department
Man charged in domestic incident

Latest News

It’s a week of learning and innovation at BOCES Jefferson County Career Camp.
Students get hand on and innovative at BOCES career camp
This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to a cheer competition in July of 1999 held at...
Blast from the Past: 1999 cheer competition at SUNY Potsdam
The saying goes ‘the early bird, gets the worm.’ and that was the case at Whittaker Park in...
From Massena to Cape Vincent, anglers compete in Bassmaster tournament
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett, master of American song, had north country ties