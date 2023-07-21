Colesante’s Tavern celebrates 90 years open

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Serving Watertown legal drinks since 1933, Colesante’s Tavern on Factory Street is celebrating 90 years open this weekend.

The bar was the second in Watertown to get its liquor license after prohibition ended in 1933.

The original license still hangs on the wall.

Owner George Colesante has many decades worth of stories and says it’ll be a big celebration for his family and the community.

“I got bands coming, I got a DJ coming. I got my kids doing all the cooking. Man, I couldn’t do that. He’s out back, he’s going to have chicken wings, he’s got some special recipes,” said Colesante.

The celebration goes through Sunday, July 23rd.

