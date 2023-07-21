David R. Jackman, 78, of Massena, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at his home. (Source: funeral home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - David R. Jackman, 78, of 86 ½ Cook Street, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at his home.

David was born on September 18, 1944 in Potsdam, son of the late Donald and Frances (Cuglar) Jackman. He was a graduate of Potsdam High School, and Lincoln School of Welding. David entered the US Navy on January 21, 1963 and proudly served as a jet engine mechanic until his honorable discharge on January 20, 1967. While in the service he married Mary Jane Shirley. The marriage ended in divorce but not before they were blessed with three children. He then married Judy MacDonald on January 19, 1974 at the Norwood United Methodist Church.

He was former president of the Weatherby Collectors Association, former president of the NYS Divers Association, founding member of the St. Lawrence Underwater Recovery Team, past Commander of the Amvets Post #4, and a proud member of the Palmer Sportsman Club since the age of 12. He was an active member of the of the St. Lawrence County Republican Committee and an active member and treasurer of the Town of Massena Republican Committee.

After the Navy, David worked for his father at Jackman’s Welding and Machine Shop, before working at ALCOA as a Millwright for 11 years. He then owned and operated J&W Diving Service, and the St. Lawrence Dive Shop. He then began at the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation as a line-holder, retiring as a Vessel Traffic Controller while also owning and operating J&W Speedy Lube.

A proficient diver, David was a NAUI and YMCA certified trainer and instructor, teaching at Massena High School, Potsdam State College and St. Lawrence University, teaching hundreds of students.

David had a passion for hunting since his childhood, enjoyed downhill skiing, photography and reading. He loved scuba diving, collecting Weatherby’s and wintering in Lady Lake, FL. Most of all he cherished his family and time with them.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy; their daughter Jennifer (Stacy) White of Massena; and two children from his first marriage, David (Lisa) Silas of Mississippi; and Robert (Ythac) Silas of Texas; five grandchildren David, Jordan, Margaret, Jeffrey and Cyrus; and five great grandchildren Royhen, Emberlynn, Makayla, Madeline, and Melanie.

David is also survived by his siblings Sherry (Marshall ) Richards of Parishville; Lynn Jackman of Parishville; Dona Jean (Jason) Endries of Bloomingdale; and April (Max) Cline of Norwood.

Besides his parents Donald and Frances, David was predeceased by a son Raymond Silas, and a sister Ann Jackman.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home on Monday 3-7 PM where a funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10 AM with Pastor Lee Sweeney officiating. Burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.

Memorial donations may be made in David’s memory to Tunnel for Towers.

Memorial donations may be made in David's memory to Tunnel for Towers.

