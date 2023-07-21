Dorothy J. Brown, 81, of Hermon, died peacefully in the company of family at the Gouverneur Hospital. (Source: funeral home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy J. Brown, 81, died peacefully in the company of family at the Gouverneur Hospital.

Dorothy was born November 11, 1941 in Gouverneur, a daughter of the late Harry and Kathleen (Prashaw) Roberts. She attended Gouverneur Schools. A marriage to Delbert Brown Sr. ended in divorce.

Dorothy worked for many years as a home health care aide and enjoyed taking care of others. Everyone whom she met loved her and her sense of humor as she could always make you laugh.

Dorothy is survived by six children, Delbert Jr. (Lynn) Brown; Timothy Brown, Dorothea Brown, Avery (Sherry) Brown, Matthew (Kathy) Brown and Rita (Jay) Stevens; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings, Shirley (Richard) Doyle, Ronald Roberts, Joan (Don) Wilson, David (Cheryl) Roberts, Donna Walraths and Robert (Robin) Roberts, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Harry and Kathleen, she was predeceased by a son Dwayne Kelly Brown in infancy.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 or online at www.komen.org.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and again from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Hermon Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Dorothy J. Brown are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

