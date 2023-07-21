Dorothy J. Brown, 81, of Hermon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Dorothy J. Brown, 81, of Hermon, died peacefully in the company of family at the Gouverneur...
Dorothy J. Brown, 81, of Hermon, died peacefully in the company of family at the Gouverneur Hospital.(Source: funeral home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy J. Brown, 81, died peacefully in the company of family at the Gouverneur Hospital.

Dorothy was born November 11, 1941 in Gouverneur, a daughter of the late Harry and Kathleen (Prashaw) Roberts. She attended Gouverneur Schools. A marriage to Delbert Brown Sr. ended in divorce.

Dorothy worked for many years as a home health care aide and enjoyed taking care of others. Everyone whom she met loved her and her sense of humor as she could always make you laugh.

Dorothy is survived by six children, Delbert Jr. (Lynn) Brown; Timothy Brown, Dorothea Brown, Avery (Sherry) Brown, Matthew (Kathy) Brown and Rita (Jay) Stevens; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings, Shirley (Richard) Doyle, Ronald Roberts, Joan (Don) Wilson, David (Cheryl) Roberts, Donna Walraths and Robert (Robin) Roberts, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Harry and Kathleen, she was predeceased by a son Dwayne Kelly Brown in infancy.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 or online at www.komen.org.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and again from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Hermon Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Dorothy J. Brown are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Ute M. Gonio, 72, of Gouverneur
With profound sorrow and deep love, we announce the passing of George H. “Lacky” Ladison, 91,...
George H. “Lacky” Ladison, 91, of Russell
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett, master of American song, had north country ties
Flood Warning
Friday afternoon: flood warning for St. Lawrence County

Obituaries

Protecting pets in the summer
Protecting pets in the summer
Live at the Lewis County Fair, day 4
Live at the Lewis County Fair, day 4
Protecting pets in the summer
Protecting pets in the summer
Live at the Lewis County Fair, day 4
Live at the Lewis County Fair, day 4
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man accused of ‘slightly striking’ someone with vehicle
Ask the Pharmacist - Shingles July 20