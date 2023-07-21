Friday afternoon: flood warning for St. Lawrence County

Flood Warning
Flood Warning(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for St. Lawrence County until 4:15 PM Friday.

The Weather Service says between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain fell quickly, in thunderstorms, with another half to 1.5 inches of rain possible.

Rossie is named as a possible location for flooding. So is Nelson Corner, near Rossie.

“Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall,” the Weather Service cautions.

“Flooding is ongoing or expected to begiinshortly in the warned area.”

