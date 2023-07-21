With profound sorrow and deep love, we announce the passing of George H. “Lacky” Ladison, 91, of Russell-Hermon Road. (Source: funeral home)

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - With profound sorrow and deep love, we announce the passing of George H. “Lacky” Ladison, 91, of Russell-Hermon Road. He passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

He was a cherished husband, father, and grandfather. His life was a testament to unwavering faith and love for his family that will leave a lasting mark on the hearts of all who knew him.

Lacky was born a son to Charles M. and Mable I. (Martin) Ladison on January 29, 1932, in Canton, NY, and graduated from Canton High School.

On July 20, 1957, he married Gloria Jean Butterfield in the Crary Mills Church. The couple was married for 66 years. Lacky worked at Witherbee & Whalen for 52 years before a career-ending injury. He was the head monument engraver, sandblasting and hand-carving intricate designs. An outstanding part of his career was polishing/sandblasting a shield designed for the space shuttle for Corning glass.

George is survived by his wife Gloria; his children,

Martha (Charles) Moore of Bangor, NY, Sheila (Steven) Hughto of NC, Robin (Ted) Premo of Canton, Keitha Ladison (Fred Tupper) of Russell, Mark (Katherine) Ladison of Russell, Patty Butterfield of Canton, Susan Rutherford of Canton and Carol Anson of Ogdensburg; a sister Evelyn Cota of KS; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a daughter Brenda Bevins; granddaughter Tina Taylor; grandson Johnathon Anson; great-granddaughter, Sophia Dana; a brother Charlie Ladison and three sisters, Isabel Cota, Loretta Hubbard, and Marion Thomas.

His true purpose in life was his devotion to God. He lived his life guided by Christian values, setting an example for others through acts of kindness, compassion, and understanding. He touched countless lives, always helping those in need and sharing the light of his faith with others.

His loving wife, Gloria, was George’s rock and constant companion throughout their journey. Their bond was a testament to the power of love and steadfast commitment. They created a nurturing home where faith and family were the cornerstones of their lives.

As a father, George’s love knew no bounds. He leaves behind a legacy of love and guidance for his children. He was a pillar of strength for them, providing unwavering support and encouragement in every endeavor they pursued.

As we mourn the loss of Lacky, we find comfort in his legacy. His memory will forever live in the loving hearts of his family and friends. A man of integrity, faith, and craftsmanship, Lacky’s presence will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

He will be in heaven with his eternal family waiting for us.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 29, at 10:30 am at the Crary Mills Cemetery, with Rev. Kenney Ashley officiating. A celebration of life will follow at the Russell Fire Department at 12:30 pm.

Please consider a memorial donation to Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton, NY 13617, to assist with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be shared by visiting.www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

