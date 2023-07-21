James Dewey Kirch, 62, native of Carthage

James Dewey Kirch, 62 years old, native of Carthage, died peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Source: funeral home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - James Dewey Kirch, 62 years old, of Scituate RI, died peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Kent County Hospital after a lengthy illness, surrounded by his wife and children. Jim was the husband of Lori Ann (Dymek) Kirch for 35 years.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 11:00 am in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home, with the Reverand Canon, Samuel P. Lundy, officiating, located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

Jim was born on September 29, 1960, in Carthage, New York, the son of Dewey James Kirch and Betty Jean (Robbins) Kirch. Jim grew up in Carthage, NY, and graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1978. He holds an associate degree from Jefferson Community College in Watertown NY. Jim moved to Rhode Island in 1983 and received a computer programming certificate from Allied Technical Institute in North Providence, RI.

Jim’s first programming job was part-time at Holiday Products in Coventry, RI. Then he was hired full-time at Jewelers Shipping Association in Cranston, RI, where he met his wife, Lori. He also worked at Phillips Components in Smithfield, RI, and Aurora EDI in Harrisville, RI. Jim spent most of his career at Daly & Wolcott (Now Infor) in West Warwick, RI, where he retired as Director of Development in 2017. He missed programming and took a job at WAXIE Sanitary Supply in San Diego, CA.

Jim was an avid sports enthusiast and was a faithful fan of the 49ers, the Pirates, the Golden State Warriors, Syracuse basketball, and the NY Rangers. He played baseball throughout his youth and transitioned to slow-pitch softball as an adult. He played in leagues in Pawtucket, Lincoln, Burrillville, and Coventry in the position of pitcher.

Jim gave back to his community in many ways. He served as Player Agent for the Scituate Foster Little League and coached many teams. He was a soccer coach for Scituate Youth Soccer Association and served on the board. He was the President of Scituate Girls Softball and helped to bring new life to the program. He also coached girls’ softball. He was well respected as a coach.He gave his time to Hope Associates, first as the steward of Green Forest, and then served on the board as Treasurer until his illness. He taught CCD at Holy Apostles for the middle school grades, where he was a communicant. He also served as Eucharistic minister.

Jim leaves behind three children, daughter Tiffany Ryan and her husband Christopher, son Christopher Kirch, and daughter Allison Tanner and her husband Joseph. He was a loving papa to Brenna and Anthony Ryan. He also leaves behind three sisters and a brother, Michel Camidge and her husband David, Diane Joels and her husband Fred, Cathy Abrams and her husband Henry, Steven Kirch, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made, in Jim’s memory, to Hope Associates, PO Box 416, Hope, RI 02831. or Scituate Girls Softball, PO Box 164, North Scituate, RI 02857.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Mr. Kirch’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

