Live at the Lewis County Fair, day 4

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s day four of the Lewis County Fair and 7 News reporter Emily Griffin was there live during 7 News At Noon.

She speaks with human and canine members of one of the fair attractions, The Marvelous Mutts.

The rescued pups perform feats of agility, frisbee, and dock diving.

Watch the video to hear more and to see mutts Striker and TJ perform a few of their tricks.

The fair runs through Saturday.

See the schedule at lewiscountyfair.org — including The Marvelous Mutts showtimes.

