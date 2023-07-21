Lucille Matilda Burns, 93, of Madrid

Lucille Matilda Burns age 93 of Madrid, NY. Passed away peacefully into Heaven on Thursday July 20, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. (Source: funeral home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Lucille Matilda Burns age 93 of Madrid, NY. Passed away peacefully into Heaven on Thursday July 20, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 20 church street Madrid.

She was born on September 29, 1929, in North Troy, Vermont to the late Aime and Beatrice (Prive) Dufresne. She was the eldest of the ten Dufresne children. She grew up working on the family dairy farm in the Bakersfield, Vermont.

Lucille married Ronald Burns on August 14, 1948. They moved to northern New York State where Ronald found work and eventually started a successful construction business. Ronald and Lucille were married for 67 years. They raised six children in an active, happy home where many lasting memories were made. Lucille had worked in retail at Sunshine Hardware and True Value Hardware stores. She was known for being punctual, frugal and baking the most delicious rolls.

Lucille enjoyed her family, her cats, reading, garage sales and her Catholic faith. She had been actively involved for many years at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Madrid.

Lucille is predeceased in death by her husband, Ronald, two brothers; Phillip and Roger Dufresne. Three Sisters; Pauline Lawyer; Jeannette Messinger and Lillian Luman.

Lucille is survived by her six children; Joanne and Allen Auberger of Madrid; Roddy and Darlene burns of Lisbon; Margaret (Peggy) Murphy of Canton; Roger and Tiffany Burns of Arlington, TX; Ricky and Diane Burns of Canton and Bonny and Dale Adams of Massena, her siblings, Georgette and Dick Hale of Enosburg, VT; Andrew and Carol Dufresne of Bemus Pt, NY; Anita and Robert Longley of Brattleboro, VT and Suzanne and Harold Stone of Bakersfield, VT.

She is survived fifteen grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 19 great, great grandchildren as well as many step –grandchildren.

Services are private and at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676 and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Family and friends are invited to share on-line condolences and memories at www.Phillips Memorial.com.

